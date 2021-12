Georgetown Preparatory School is returning to online learning temporarily after 30 students tested positive for coronavirus.

The private school, located in Montgomery County, Maryland, closed Friday so teachers could prepare their online lessons.

Georgetown Prep will remain closed this week before students and teachers head home for two weeks for the holidays. A spokesperson says the cases were discovered during mandatory testing.

No teachers have tested positive.