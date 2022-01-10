Coronavirus in Maryland

Free Rapid COVID Tests Being Distributed at Mont. Co. Libraries

Shutterstock

Residents are now able to receive rapid COVID-19 test kits at any of Montgomery County's 19 public library branches.

The new program started Monday.

Rapid test kits are free to residents of Montgomery County, Maryland. You will need to bring a proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, ID or a bill that shows your address.

Each rapid kit has two tests. The tests can be performed at home and offer results in 15 minutes. 

Find library locations and distribution dates and times on the county's website here.

The test kits are recommended for people who are not showing symptoms. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, county officials ask that you not go to the library to pick up a test kit, and instead contact your health care provider or make an appointment for a PCR test.

