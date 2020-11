DC Now Has 42 States on Its Travel Restrictions List Due to High Risk for Coronavirus

People who make non-essential trips to D.C. from 42 states are required to self-quarantine for 14 days because of coronavirus levels in those locations.

D.C.’s health department added three more states to its high-risk list early Monday: California, New Jersey and Oregon. No states were removed from the updated list.

Anyone entering the District on non-essential business from states on the list must quarantine for 14 days under an order from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Travel for essential reasons is exempt from the quarantine requirement. Travel between D.C., Maryland and Virginia is also exempt from the order. Nearby Delaware and West Virginia remain on the list.

Here's the full list of states subject to travel restrictions:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oregon

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The states on D.C.'s list have a seven-day moving average of more than 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to a release from the mayor's office.

The two-week quarantine applies to anyone traveling for non-essential reasons, such as vacation. Anyone traveling on essential business is not required to quarantine but should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms.

An updated list is set to be released on Monday, Nov. 16.