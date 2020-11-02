DC Travel restrictions

DC Now Has 42 States on Its Travel Restrictions List Due to High Risk for Coronavirus

Anyone coming from these coronavirus "hot spots" after nonessential trips must self-quarantine for two weeks, D.C. officials say

By NBC Washington Staff

People who make non-essential trips to D.C. from 42 states are required to self-quarantine for 14 days because of coronavirus levels in those locations. 

D.C.’s health department added three more states to its high-risk list early Monday: California, New Jersey and Oregon. No states were removed from the updated list.

Anyone entering the District on non-essential business from states on the list must quarantine for 14 days under an order from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Travel for essential reasons is exempt from the quarantine requirement. Travel between D.C., Maryland and Virginia is also exempt from the order. Nearby Delaware and West Virginia remain on the list.

Here's the full list of states subject to travel restrictions:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

The states on D.C.'s list have a seven-day moving average of more than 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to a release from the mayor's office.

The two-week quarantine applies to anyone traveling for non-essential reasons, such as vacation. Anyone traveling on essential business is not required to quarantine but should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms.

An updated list is set to be released on Monday, Nov. 16.

