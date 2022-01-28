Washington, D.C., residents can get vaccines or KN95 masks, or be tested for COVID-19 at seven newly opened facilities across the city.

The centers opened in January in seven of the District's eight wards.

Vaccinations, boosters, take-home rapid antigen tests and walk-up PCR tests are offered at the centers. Beginning Friday, residents can also pick up two free KN95 masks per day.

😷 Starting Friday, January 28 DC residents can pick up two *free* KN95 masks per day at any COVID Center. pic.twitter.com/9cgEtBtVB4 — CM Janeese Lewis George (@CMLewisGeorgeW4) January 27, 2022

“With the COVID Centers, we are doubling down on our commitment to equity and accessibility and ensuring we have the systems in place to support a long-term response that can be dialed-up or down and quickly modified to meet our community’s needs," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said.

Washington, DC COVID Center Locations

Here are the addresses for each of the seven centers:

Ward 1: 800 Euclid St. NW

Ward 2: 926 F St. NW

Ward 4: 4704 13th St. NW

Ward 5: 2350 Washington St. NE

Ward 6: 507 8th St. SE

Ward 7: 3925 Minnesota Ave. NE

Ward 8: 3640 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE

You can find the centers' daily schedules, and view a live inventory of available KN95s, on D.C.'s coronavirus site here.