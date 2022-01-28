Washington, D.C., residents can get vaccines or KN95 masks, or be tested for COVID-19 at seven newly opened facilities across the city.
The centers opened in January in seven of the District's eight wards.
Vaccinations, boosters, take-home rapid antigen tests and walk-up PCR tests are offered at the centers. Beginning Friday, residents can also pick up two free KN95 masks per day.
“With the COVID Centers, we are doubling down on our commitment to equity and accessibility and ensuring we have the systems in place to support a long-term response that can be dialed-up or down and quickly modified to meet our community’s needs," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said.
Washington, DC COVID Center Locations
Here are the addresses for each of the seven centers:
- Ward 1: 800 Euclid St. NW
- Ward 2: 926 F St. NW
- Ward 4: 4704 13th St. NW
- Ward 5: 2350 Washington St. NE
- Ward 6: 507 8th St. SE
- Ward 7: 3925 Minnesota Ave. NE
- Ward 8: 3640 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE
You can find the centers' daily schedules, and view a live inventory of available KN95s, on D.C.'s coronavirus site here.