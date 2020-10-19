DC Adds 8 States to High-Risk Self-Quarantine List

People who make non-essential trips to D.C. from 39 states are required to self-quarantine for 14 days because of coronavirus levels.
D.C.’s health department added eight states to the high-risk list early Monday: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
No states were removed from the updated list.
Anyone entering the District on non-essential business from states on the list must quarantine for 14 days under an order from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Travel for essential reasons is exempt from the quarantine requirement. Travel between D.C., Maryland and Virginia is also exempt from the order. Nearby Delaware and West Virginia remain on the list.
Here's the full list of states subject to travel restrictions:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
The states on D.C.'s list have a seven-day moving average of more than 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to a release from the mayor's office.
The two-week quarantine applies to anyone traveling for non-essential reasons, such as vacation. Anyone traveling on essential business is not required to quarantine but should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms.
An updated list is set to be released on Monday, Nov. 2.