‘An Inspiration’: 17-Year-Old Maryland Girl Volunteers as Medic During Virus Crisis

A teenager in Bethesda, Maryland, knew she needed to help as the coronavirus pandemic began to get worse in her area.

Eve Hill, a 17-year-old, volunteers as a medic and responds to calls for trauma, potential COVID-19 cases and more.

“Personally, I can't imagine not working at this time. I can't imagine not giving my skills,” the high school senior said.

John Bentivoglio, 1st vice president of the volunteer Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad, said Eve sets an example for others.

“Eve's an inspiration for us. Her energy, her passion for this is really inspiring to us," he said.

Eve began working for the squad a a year-and-a-half ago, after previously interning at a hospital. She attends the Washington Waldorf School and is now balancing her shift with finishing her senior year online.

"There's a couple of shifts when I did my remote learning in the station, which is kind of a whole new experience for my teachers and for me, but we’re making it work,” she said.

Sounding like a pro, she said coronavirus has changed how she does her job.

“In station, a lot of social distancing is being implemented. On calls, we’re having to wear a lot of protective equipment, which changes how we do patient care," she said.

Eve said she thinks her parents would be "totally happy" if she took a break from her work, but she said she "couldn't step back from this."

After she graduates, she plans to study medicine and continue her work for the squad.