Howard University Moves Many Classes Online Due to COVID-19

Howard University is moving many classes back online as a new wave of COVID-19 cases hits the community.

Undergraduate lectures will move online starting Thursday, and final exams will be taken virtually. Officials made the announcement nine days before spring 2022 classes are set to end, citing COVID-19 data in a letter.

Howard University says labs, performance arts and graduate programs will continue to meet in person, officials said.

Residence halls will remain open, but students have the option to check out early.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The letter did not mention canceling graduation ceremonies, but it did say that the university is putting these safety measures in place to ensure commencement celebrations can happen.

COVID-19 Data: More Virus Cases at Howard, in D.C.

The positivity rate at the university went up from 2% to 5% in the past week, and the BA.2 omicron subvariant is partly to blame, officials said.

The District also has reported a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in early April, the last day data was released. The rate of cases per 100,000 residents was 204.3 as of April 3, up from 115.3 the week prior.

Several universities in D.C., including American, George Washington and Georgetown, have reinstated mask requirements after spring break. Heres' a full list.