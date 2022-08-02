How to Get Paxlovid: DC Offers Free Telehealth Prescription, Delivery

COVID-19 patients in Washington, D.C., who are at higher risk for more serious illnesses can begin getting prescriptions for Paxlovid via telehealth appointments.

DC Health is partnering with Color Health to expand access to the antiviral medication.

The program is available to all residents 18 and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 and who are at a higher risk for severe disease. Higher risk factors include being over age 65, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, current or former smoking and more.

First, patients need to request a telehealth consultation through Color Health by completing a short questionnaire. Eligible patients will get a telehealth appointment within 5 to 30 minutes, DC Health says.

If a health provider determines Paxlovid treatment is the right course, patients can choose to pick up the prescription or have it delivered.

The service is free for D.C. residents. It will be available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To request an appointment, visit color.com/covid-19-treatment-dc.

COVID-19 treatments are also available at several D.C. pharmacies, through your primary care provider and in District's Test to Treat program. Here's more information.

At the end of July, the District listed the COVID-19 community level as medium, meaning there’s a moderate level of disease severity.