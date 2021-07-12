‘Get the Vaccine': Anti-Vaxxer Changes Mind After Severe COVID-19 Case

Maryland grandmother Linda Mercer had refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

She wondered whether the vaccines were developed too quickly and whether they would interact with medication she takes for blood clots in her lungs.

But the former anti-vaxxer changed her mind after developing a severe case of the virus, she said Monday from her hospital bed.

“I’m admitting my wrong because I was being selfish by not getting vaccinated,” Mercer said. “It really changes your outlook on life when you almost feel like, I may be called home.”

Mercer, a Glenarden resident, had told her whole family not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. She knew they would listen to her.

“They’re gonna follow my decision. Grandma not getting it, we not getting it,” she said.

A few days ago she could hardly breathe and was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

“It’s something that I really wouldn’t wish on anybody. This has been a rough ordeal for me,” Mercer said.

It’s unclear when she will be released from the hospital. She said she looks forward to being able to see her grandchildren and sharing a message with everyone she sees: “ If you have loved ones that really love you, and you know you matter to them, get the vaccine.”