Georgetown University to Require Booster Shots After Omicron Case

Students, faculty, staff and visitors must get a booster shot by Jan. 21

By Sophia Barnes

Georgetown University says it will require COVID-19 booster shots after one of Washington, D.C.’s first cases of the omicron coronavirus variant cropped up within the school community.

Students, faculty, staff and visitors must get a booster shot by Jan. 21 or secure an approved medical or religious exemption.

Employees who are teleworking must abide by the requirements, but anyone not yet eligible for a booster can get a deadline extension, the university said.

COVID-19 booster eligibility for adults begins two months after a single dose vaccination or six months after a two-shot vaccination.

Georgetown already requires anyone on campus to show proof of vaccination.

A member of the Georgetown University community is among the first four people in D.C. to be diagnosed with the omicron virus variant, school officials said in a message.

Georgetown cited a “rigorous, multi-layered public health approach” to COVID-19 and said there is no indication of on-campus transmission of the omicron variant.

Most universities and colleges in the D.C. area require vaccinations and encourage boosters. Only a few booster requirements have been announced.

George Washington University also announced this week that it would require booster shots by Feb. 1.

