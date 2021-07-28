Fairfax County Schools to Require Masks; Here's What Other Districts Say

Another school district in the Washington, D.C., area will require face masks in schools this fall.

Fairfax County Public Schools will require masks for everyone inside schools whenever students are present, regardless of vaccination status, information posted on the school district’s website said Wednesday.

“Masks will be worn at all times by both staff and students indoors and on school buses, but are not required when eating or when outside during recess, PE, or other activities,” FCPS said to families. “Universal masking is a critical factor in ensuring all students can return to our buildings, especially when social distancing is not possible and not all our students are eligible yet for vaccinations.”

NEW - Fairfax County Public Schools will require face masks this fall for everyone inside schools, regardless of vaccination status, when students are present. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/2BjSPYbs4g — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) July 28, 2021

People who are fully vaccinated can choose to go maskless indoors when no students are present, or when they are in FCPS offices that are not inside schools. Masks will not be required outdoors.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The school district will regularly review their requirements, they said.

In new guidance Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended masks indoors for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. They cited startling new information on the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people.

As COVID-19 vaccination rates stall and the delta variant spreads across the United States, school districts in the D.C. area are announcing their plans on whether to require masks this fall.

Here’s what we know so far about what local school districts will do:

DC: D.C. Public Schools will require masks, officials said Friday.

Virginia, at the state level: State officials strongly recommend that many students and staff members wear masks inside schools this fall, but they opted to give individual districts flexibility to set rules that take local coronavirus data into account. State health and education officials recommended masks in elementary schools regardless of vaccination status, and in middle and high schools among students and staff who are not fully vaccinated, “at a minimum.”

Charles County: Masks will be mandatory on school buses but optional in school buildings.

Montgomery County: Face masks will be required for students and staff inside Montgomery County Public Schools this fall regardless of vaccination status, officials said Tuesday. The school board said they endorsed the interim superintendent’s decision in order to protect students and staff.

Prince George’s County: Masks will be required for students, teachers and staff inside Prince George’s County Public Schools this fall, officials said Monday. Schools CEO Monica Goldson said the vaccination rate among eligible students is still too low, at 50%.

Spotsylvania County: The school board voted 6-1 on Monday night to strongly urge students in all grades to wear masks this fall. However, parents can submit opt-out forms if they prefer for their child to not wear a mask.

No decisions have been announced yet in Alexandria, or Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun or Prince William counties.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.