Doctors Urge People to Get Flu Shot Amid Fears of Potential ‘Twindemic'

Doctors are preparing for a potential “twindemic” — with cases of COVID-19 and influenza coming at the same time this fall.

More than ever before doctors are encouraging everyone to get the flu vaccine.

The flu and the coronavirus have similar symptoms including cough, fever and trouble breathing.

In the past, doctors didn’t always test for the flu, and if there weren’t any serious symptoms, patients recovered at home.

This year, doctors may need to test patients for both viruses to make the correct diagnosis, and some health experts worry it will put a strain on supplies and testing.

It can take a day for flu test results to come in while coronavirus testing varies and results can take up to a week or longer, depending on where you live.

“There is a concern,” infectious disease specialist Dr. William Schaffner said. “We’ve already seen reports of people getting both viruses one after the other or even simultaneously.”

However, pharmacies are already ramping up and offering free flu vaccines. People are encouraged to get their flu shot now through Halloween.

Safeway is holding vaccine clinics Saturday:

Maryland

STREET ADDRESS CITY COUNTY Clinic 1 5660 Baltimore Natl Pike Baltimore Baltimore August 29: 11-3pm 4401 Harford Rd. Baltimore Baltimore August 29: 1-5pm 15916 Crain Hwy., SE Brandywine Prince Georges August 29: 11-3pm 10335 Reisterstown Rd. Owings Mills Baltimore August 29: 11-3pm 6235 Oxon Hill Rd. Oxon Hill Prince Georges August 29: 12-4pm 4211 Mountain Rd. Pasadena Anne Arundel August 29: 11-3pm 3499 Sweet Air Rd. Phoenix Baltimore August 29: 11-2pm 1800 Rockville Pike Rockville Montgomery August 29: 1-5pm 116 University Blvd. Silver Spring Montgomery August 29: 1-5pm

Virginia

STREET ADDRESS CITY COUNTY Clinic 1 500 S. Royal St. Alexandria Alexandria City August 29: 12-5pm 299 S. Van Dorn St. Alexandria Alexandria City August 29: 12-4pm 8646 Richmond Hwy. Alexandria Fairfax August 29: 2-6pm 7414 Little River Turnpike Annandale Fairfax August 29: 2-6pm 9525 Braddock Rd. Fairfax Fairfax August 29: 11-3pm 10350 Willard Way Fairfax Fairfax August 29: 2-6pm 437 S. King St. Leesburg Loudoun August 29: 11-3pm 2205 Old Bridge Rd. Woodbridge Prince William August 29: 2-6pm

No appointment is necessary.

Safeway pharmacies are taking the following precautions: