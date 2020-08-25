Doctors Urge People to Get Flu Shot Amid Fears of Potential ‘Twindemic'

Doctors are preparing for a potential “twindemic” — with cases of COVID-19 and influenza coming at the same time this fall.
More than ever before doctors are encouraging everyone to get the flu vaccine.
The flu and the coronavirus have similar symptoms including cough, fever and trouble breathing.
Local
In the past, doctors didn’t always test for the flu, and if there weren’t any serious symptoms, patients recovered at home.
This year, doctors may need to test patients for both viruses to make the correct diagnosis, and some health experts worry it will put a strain on supplies and testing.
It can take a day for flu test results to come in while coronavirus testing varies and results can take up to a week or longer, depending on where you live.
“There is a concern,” infectious disease specialist Dr. William Schaffner said. “We’ve already seen reports of people getting both viruses one after the other or even simultaneously.”
However, pharmacies are already ramping up and offering free flu vaccines. People are encouraged to get their flu shot now through Halloween.
Safeway is holding vaccine clinics Saturday:
Maryland
|STREET ADDRESS
|CITY
|COUNTY
|Clinic 1
|5660 Baltimore Natl Pike
|Baltimore
|Baltimore
|August 29: 11-3pm
|4401 Harford Rd.
|Baltimore
|Baltimore
|August 29: 1-5pm
|15916 Crain Hwy., SE
|Brandywine
|Prince Georges
|August 29: 11-3pm
|10335 Reisterstown Rd.
|Owings Mills
|Baltimore
|August 29: 11-3pm
|6235 Oxon Hill Rd.
|Oxon Hill
|Prince Georges
|August 29: 12-4pm
|4211 Mountain Rd.
|Pasadena
|Anne Arundel
|August 29: 11-3pm
|3499 Sweet Air Rd.
|Phoenix
|Baltimore
|August 29: 11-2pm
|1800 Rockville Pike
|Rockville
|Montgomery
|August 29: 1-5pm
|116 University Blvd.
|Silver Spring
|Montgomery
|August 29: 1-5pm
Virginia
|STREET ADDRESS
|CITY
|COUNTY
|Clinic 1
|500 S. Royal St.
|Alexandria
|Alexandria City
|August 29: 12-5pm
|299 S. Van Dorn St.
|Alexandria
|Alexandria City
|August 29: 12-4pm
|8646 Richmond Hwy.
|Alexandria
|Fairfax
|August 29: 2-6pm
|7414 Little River Turnpike
|Annandale
|Fairfax
|August 29: 2-6pm
|9525 Braddock Rd.
|Fairfax
|Fairfax
|August 29: 11-3pm
|10350 Willard Way
|Fairfax
|Fairfax
|August 29: 2-6pm
|437 S. King St.
|Leesburg
|Loudoun
|August 29: 11-3pm
|2205 Old Bridge Rd.
|Woodbridge
|Prince William
|August 29: 2-6pm
No appointment is necessary.
Safeway pharmacies are taking the following precautions:
- Pharmacy staff all wear masks, gloves and have plexiglass dividers at the pharmacy counter
- Wellness rooms are regularly sanitized and cleaned in between patients
- All customers are required to wear masks in Safeway stores
- Social distancing signs mark waiting areas, with hand sanitizer available at all touchpoints
- Flu vaccine recipients will be pre-screened for COVID-19 symptoms