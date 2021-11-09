Doctor Answers: ‘Even If I'm Not Eligible, Should I Get a Booster Shot?'

As millions of Americans near the six-month mark since their last COVID-19 vaccine shot, the timing of the dose appears to be a common concern among local residents.

NBC News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel said she’s already been getting a lot of questions from patients who wonder if they should get a booster shot even if they’re not yet eligible.

“I think one of the reasons to not rush to get your booster is that you really want to have that immunity timed to when we know you really need it,” Patel said.

The CDC advises all who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to get a booster two months after the first shot. But what about those who received Pfizer and Moderna?

“We’re watching people go into the holiday season. I do think that they’re going to recommend we have these boosters before the holidays if it’s been six months. So if you’re not in that current population, sit tight, I think you will get answers soon,” Patel said.

Current booster supply means, hopefully, no repeat of the stress of trying to book the initial vaccination.

Most booster shots are being administered through doctor’s offices and pharmacies, but some local municipalities are holding mass vaccination clinics.

“It’s like less of a new thing I think. It’s been around a lot longer, we know a lot more people - the majority of people that I know are vaccinated,” one resident said.

On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA again to authorize an extra shot for everyone over the age of 18.

The pharmaceutical company submitted data from its clinical trial of more than 10,000 participants, saying it found that third dose to be safe and effective across all age groups.

The announcement means a lot more people could soon be eligible for the shot, just as they prepare to spend time around family during the upcoming holidays.