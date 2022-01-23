Demonstrators March to ‘Defeat the Mandates'

Demonstrators marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial where a rally opposing COVID-19 vaccination mandates was held.
Organizers of “Defeat the Mandates” said they do not oppose vaccines, just forcing people to get vaccinated.
“We’re pretty concerned about what’s going on,” a demonstrator from Ohio told News4. “We came in from out of town and tried to get a burger last night and we got turned away because we didn’t have a proof of vaccination card, and I think that things are going in a pretty scary direction for the community. That’s the first time we had to deal with anything quite like it. All I know is that if I don’t try to do something, I think later on in my life I’d probably be regretting not having stand up and do something.”
Several speakers were expected at the Lincoln Memorial, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.