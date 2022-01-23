Defeat the Mandates

Demonstrators March to ‘Defeat the Mandates'

NBC Universal, Inc.

Demonstrators marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial where a rally opposing COVID-19 vaccination mandates was held.

Organizers of “Defeat the Mandates” said they do not oppose vaccines, just forcing people to get vaccinated.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“We’re pretty concerned about what’s going on,” a demonstrator from Ohio told News4. “We came in from out of town and tried to get a burger last night and we got turned away because we didn’t have a proof of vaccination card, and I think that things are going in a pretty scary direction for the community. That’s the first time we had to deal with anything quite like it. All I know is that if I don’t try to do something, I think later on in my life I’d probably be regretting not having stand up and do something.”

Several speakers were expected at the Lincoln Memorial, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

This article tagged under:

Defeat the Mandates
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us