DC to Require Proof of Vaccination at Restaurants, Gyms

D.C. will require proof of vaccination at restaurants, gyms and several other types of establishment as daily COVID-19 case counts hit dramatic new highs, the mayor announced Wednesday.

The District requested assistance from the D.C. National Guard to assemble self-test kits, Mayor Muriel Bowser also said at a news conference Wednesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Proof of vaccination will be required starting Jan. 15 at restaurants, bars, nightclubs, “indoor cultural and entertainment facilities,” “indoor exercise and recreational establishments” and “indoor event and meeting establishments.”

Patrons age 12 and older will need to show proof of one dose starting Jan. 15. They will need to show starting on Feb. 15 that they are fully vaccinated.

DC @MayorBowser to implement #COVID #vaccine requirements starting January 15 for public areas including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert/sports venues. There are exemptions for churches, universities, grocery stores & offices. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/inM1JwoEgT — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) December 22, 2021

The requirement will not apply to grocery stores, places of worship or museums, Patrick Ashley, a senior deputy director at DC Health, said. The rule is targeted at indoor places where people congregate.

Patrons can show their vaccine card, a copy or a photo of it, a printout of their immunization record or a COVID-19 verification app such as VaxYes or CLEAR.

All D.C. students — including from DC Public Schools, charter schools and private schools — who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines must show proof of vaccination by March 1. The D.C. Council passed an act earlier this month requiring the vaccinations.

Students will have 70 days from their date of eligibility to get vaccinated. Enforcement will begin in the 2022-2023 school year, the mayor’s presentation said.

Beginning March 1, 2022, all students eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine that has been fully approved by the FDA must be immunized against COVID-19.



This applies to DCPS, charter, and independent, private, and parochial school students. pic.twitter.com/iSMNfm3qOh — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 22, 2021

D.C.’s daily COVID-19 case rate is nine times higher now than it was 30 days ago, Ashley said. D.C. had 13.7 cases per 100,000 residents a month ago and has 123.8 cases for that amount of the population now.

So far, 25 cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in D.C. Labs are working to confirm another 50 possible cases.

The District averaged more than 1,200 new cases of the virus on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the most recent data. The daily case rate was under 350 just weeks earlier.

D.C. reinstated its indoor mask mandate on Tuesday. Face coverings are required in offices, gyms, stores, entertainment venues, houses of worship, restaurants (unless you are actively eating or drinking) and other establishments.

Masks have been required in schools, health care facilities and on public transit, and those requirements will continue.

Bowser declared a new public health emergency on Monday, saying it was necessary to fight new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The mayor said she understands many residents’ fatigue with COVID safety precautions.

“I think we’re all tired of it. I’m tired of it too. But we have to respond to what’s happening in our city and what’s happening in our nation," she said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.