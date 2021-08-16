DC to Require COVID Vaccines for All Health Care Workers

A news conference by D.C.’s mayor and health officials is ongoing. Watch live in the video feed above.

All health care workers in D.C. must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the District’s health department announced Monday.

Health care workers must prove by Sept. 30 that they have received a vaccine, Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said at a news conference.

The vaccine mandate will apply to licensed, certified and registered health professionals; EMS providers such as paramedics and EMTs; and all unlicensed health care workers such as patient care technicians, personal care aides and environmental services staff.

District officials aim to protect hospital patients and prevent hospital workers from becoming vectors for the virus, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

D.C.’s daily COVID-19 case rate continues to climb, in an increase Nesbitt called “disheartening” alongside the widespread availability of vaccines that prevent illness and death.

Many D.C. hospitals said earlier this summer that all employees would need to be vaccinated against the virus.

The News4 I-Team found earlier this summer that thousands of doctors and nurses in the D.C. still had not been vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated D.C. last week as a jurisdiction with a “high” level of community transmission of the virus, the most severe of four color-coded designations.

