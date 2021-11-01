DC Teachers, Child Care Workers Must Be Vaccinated by Monday

Monday marks the deadline for when D.C. teachers, school staff members and child care workers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccination requirement applies to employees, contractors, interns and volunteers working in person in public, public charter, private and parochial schools, as well as child care facilities regulated by the Office of State Superintendent of Education.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The list of employees who must be vaccinated includes: teachers, student teachers, coaches, school bus drivers, school security personnel and janitorial staff members. Go here to see the full list.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the vaccine mandate will help protect children and communities.

“We know that vaccinations are the most effective tool to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect children who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine,” Bowser said in a statement this fall. “This new mandate requirement, without a test-out option, will add another critical layer to the robust measures we have implemented to reopen our schools and keep our child care centers safe.”

Student athletes who are at least 12 by Nov. 1 must be fully vaccinated before Dec. 13 to be eligible to practice or compete in school-based extracurricular athletics.