DC Residents 65 and Older Can Now Schedule to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Washington, D.C., residents age 65 and older can now schedule to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday.

Residents should visit the District health department website vaccinate.dc.gov to make an appointment, Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference. Appointments also can be made by calling 855-363-0333 or 311.

Bowser announced earlier this month that Monday was the target date for making the vaccines available to seniors.

Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt urged D.C. residents and workers to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, as indicated by the phases officials announced.

“It’s to your advantage to get your appointment as soon as your phase is announced,” Nesbitt said.

The mayor previously said that starting the week of Jan. 25, signups can be made by “specific categories of essential workers, including public safety workers, grocery store workers, workers in preK-12 educational settings and child care settings.”

Starting the week of Feb. 1, residents with chronic medical conditions and other essential workers can make appointments.

The mayor flagged that the upcoming dates are approximate and indicate when someone can use the portal to sign up to get the vaccine, not when they actually will receive it.

