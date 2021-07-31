DC Mask Mandate

DC Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate

Everyone over 2 is required to cover their face inside D.C. starting Saturday

By NBC Washington Staff

If you're headed out to grab some groceries or do some shopping in D.C., remember to grab a mask.

The District reinstated an indoor mask mandate early Saturday morning. Everyone over 2 is required to cover their face in indoor, public settings.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people mask indoors in D.C. due to substantial transmission of the virus.

Cases are up about 26% this week. About 61% of residents have at least one vaccine dose, according to CDC data.

“We will continue to do what is necessary to keep D.C. safe,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference Thursday.

