DC Mayor Expects Schools to Fully Reopen in Fall 2021

“We have stuck together through this pandemic – now, we need a strong citywide commitment to reopening this fall," Mayor Muriel Bowser said

By NBC Washington Staff

Student in DC school
The Washington Post via Getty Images

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she expects D.C. Public Schools to fully reopen in fall 2021. 

The mayor’s office announced on Thursday a proposed 3.6% boost to per-student funding for the upcoming school year, and said Bowser is planning for students and educators to be in classrooms for “in-person learning, five days a week.” 

“We have stuck together through this pandemic – now, we need a strong citywide commitment to reopening this fall so that we can meet the social, emotional, and academic needs of all our students,” Bowser said in a statement. 

Information was not immediately released on whether virtual learning will still be an option for families in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor’s budget proposal will include increased funding for schools, “with a focus on enhancing equity and supporting our most vulnerable students.” 

D.C. officials will work with schools to “ensure they have staff, space, and other resources they need to safely accommodate all students. Schools will share robust plans with the city and their communities and have strong health protocols in place,” the mayor’s office said.

