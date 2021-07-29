COVID-19

Breaking: DC to Require Masks Indoors, District Worker Vaccines Amid COVID Surge

Here's what will be required in D.C., regardless of vaccination status, starting Saturday, July 31

By NBC Washington Staff

The District's news conference is ongoing. Watch live in the video feed above.

D.C. will again require masks indoors — even for people who are fully vaccinated — amid a troubling rise in COVID-19 cases and new information on the spread of the delta variant. 

Masks will be required indoors in D.C. for all people over 2 starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, July 31, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced at a news conference Thursday.

“We will continue to do what is necessary to keep D.C. safe,” the mayor said.

Inside restaurants, masks will be required whenever someone is not eating.

People are encouraged to wear masks outdoors in large settings. 

Additionally, District officials are working to create a vaccination requirement for D.C. government employees. 

Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt cited a recent five-fold increase in D.C.’s COVID-19 daily case rate. Virus rates have particularly increased for children age 5 to 14 and young adults age 20-34. 

Many new cases have been linked to travel, dining out and social activities in large groups, Nesbitt said.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions. An individual familiar with the president's plans emphasized that the new guidance is not a vaccine mandate for federal employees and that those who decide not to get vaccinated aren’t at risk of being fired.

Bowser and local health officials announced the changes a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention flagged “substantial” community transmission in the District

The CDC’s color-coded system designates jurisdictions as having low (blue), moderate (yellow), substantial (orange) or high (red) community transmission. Masks are recommended indoors — even for people who are fully vaccinated — for places with substantial or high transmission. 

The delta variant of COVID-19 is much more contagious than earlier strains, and health officials think that's contributing to the rise in cases across the area, but no one knows exactly how prevalent the delta variant is because not every case can be tested. The News4 I-Team's Jodie Fleischer reports.

