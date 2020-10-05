DC Public Schools to Offer Limited In-Person Learning in November

The news conference is ongoing. Watch live in the video feed above.

A limited number of D.C. Public Schools students can return to in-person learning starting in November, the chancellor announced Monday.

Starting with Term 2, some families will have the option to return to schools in person, Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said at a news conference. Students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade as well as students with “known opportunity gaps” will have the option to return.

Families will continue to have the option to continue learning from home.

“Learning at home is not working for every student. We particularly know that our youngest children are most challenged,” Ferebee said.

DC @MayorBowser says “distance learning not working for a lot of kids” announces options for in person classes. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/egRSWlhlVr — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) October 5, 2020

Middle and high school students will have the option to return to in-person learning in January, at the earliest.

DCPS began the school year virtually, with all students learning at home.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said last month that D.C. was working on a plan to begin a hybrid schooling model that could have some students back in class in November. The District also was planning on how the first rounds of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed once available.

DCPS aims to have a mix of in-person and virtual learning after Nov. 6, Bowser said on Sept. 17. The city was looking at Monday, Nov. 9 as a potential day to shift away from the hybrid model.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

The union representing teachers said last week that they have concerns about safety and what they called a lack of transparency by the mayor and schools chancellor.

“We have not received any detailed plans as to how many students will be allowed to enter each classroom,” said Elizabeth Davis, president of the Washington Teachers Union. “What are the schedules for teachers?”

The city’s previous hybrid plan, which was scrapped before the school year began, would have had students in school a few days per week and learning online during other days.

Monday is World Teachers’ Day. Bowser thanked D.C. teachers in a tweet.

“These last few months, you've worked selflessly to see our students through unprecedented times. Today and always, our city honors and thanks you,” the message said.

Support, care, and a bit of truth to push us forward; that's what our DC teachers are all about.



These last few months, you've worked selflessly to see our students through unprecedented times. Today and always, our city honors and thanks you.#WorldTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/V1cRYqrH6k — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) October 5, 2020

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.