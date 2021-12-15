DC Events Cancelled, Boosters Required by Schools Amid COVID Increase

As COVID-19 case counts climb in the D.C. area, some events are postponed or cancelled, and some universities are requiring COVID-19 booster shots.

The Kennedy Center postponed performances because of COVID-19 cases within one company, and American University, Georgetown University and The George Washington University each will require their communities to get booster shots.

Here’s a rundown on coronavirus precautions being taken in the D.C. area.

Performances

Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center will delay the start of performances of “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” by nearly two weeks because of COVID-19 cases within the company.

“Even with robust precautions in place, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been identified within the fully vaccinated company,” a Kennedy Center spokesman said in a statement Wednesday.

The musical was set to open Wednesday, Dec. 15; it now will open on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Ticket-holders will be contacted.

Health officials say while the numbers are concerning, the District is in a better place to deal with a surge than it was last year. News4's Mark Segraves reports.

Universities

American University

All AU students, faculty and staff will be required to get booster shots by Feb. 10, one month after the start of spring classes, or 14 days after becoming eligible for a booster, university officials announced Wednesday. The requirement applies to everyone, whether they're on-campus, online or hybrid. Those who have an approved vaccine exemption are exempt from the booster requirement but should continue the required testing, AU officials said.

Georgetown University

Georgetown University says it will require booster shots after one of D.C.’s first cases of the omicron variant cropped up within the school community. Students, faculty, staff and visitors must get a booster shot by Jan. 21 or secure an approved medical or religious exemption, the university said. Employees who are teleworking must abide by the requirements, but anyone not yet eligible for a booster can get a deadline extension.

As more people get vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, it will become more manageable, like the seasonal flu. News4’s Doreen Gentzler spoke to an epidemiologist about what the “new normal” may look like.

The George Washington University

GW is cancelling in-person events and making final exams virtual, the university announced Wednesday.

University officials attributed the decision to testing that "identified a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases among members of our university community," they said in a release. All in-person gatherings and events are cancelled immediately, and exams scheduled for Friday and through the end of the semester will be held virtually. Faculty also have the option to begin offering virtual exams sooner than Friday, GW officials said.

"At this time, we have not made any changes regarding spring semester," GW officials said in their release.

GW announced earlier this week that it would require booster shots by Feb. 1.

Secondary Schools

Georgetown Preparatory School

The private school, located in Montgomery County, Maryland, moved to online learning after 30 students tested positive for coronavirus.

The school closed Friday, Dec. 10, so teachers could prepare online lessons. Georgetown Prep is remaining closed the week of Dec. 13 before its two-week holiday break.

Our Lady Of Good Counsel High School

The private, Catholic high school, located in Olney, Maryland, ended the semester early because of a number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday, 21 cases were confirmed at the school, a representative said.

Midterm exams will be delayed until the new year.