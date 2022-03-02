DC Distributing Free KN95 Masks for Children in All 8 Wards

Heads up if your kid needs a new face covering: Starting Wednesday, D.C.’s COVID Centers will give away free child-size KN95 masks.

Residents can get two packages, each containing five masks.

You will have to show proof that you live in the city.

“KN95 masks offer one of the highest levels of protection against COVID-19,” Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said in a press release.

There’s one COVID Center in each of D.C.’s eight wards; here’s a full list of hours and locations.

The COVID Centers also offer free masks for adult D.C. residents, vaccines, boosters and virus tests.