coronavirus

DC Distributing Free KN95 Masks for Children in All 8 Wards

Child and adult-sized KN95 masks available at COVID Centers in all eight wards

NBC Universal, Inc.

Heads up if your kid needs a new face covering: Starting Wednesday, D.C.’s COVID Centers will give away free child-size KN95 masks.

Residents can get two packages, each containing five masks.

You will have to show proof that you live in the city.

“KN95 masks offer one of the highest levels of protection against COVID-19,” Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said in a press release.

There’s one COVID Center in each of D.C.’s eight wards; here’s a full list of hours and locations.

The COVID Centers also offer free masks for adult D.C. residents, vaccines, boosters and virus tests.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us