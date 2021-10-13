DC COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Offering Flu Shots Too

Some of the District’s pop-up sites for COVID-19 shots are now offering flu shots too.

Sites in Northwest and Southeast D.C. offer flu shots as well as COVID-19 vaccinations starting Wednesday, and more sites are on the way.

Health Department officials are bracing for more cases of the flu this year and urge residents to get their shots.

“It’s more important than ever to make sure you’re getting your flu shot,” said Patrick Ashley, a senior deputy director of the department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it’s safe to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, Ashley said.

Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations are available at:

Fort Stanton Recreation Center, 1812 Erie St. SE and

Columbia Heights Educational Campus, 3101 16th St. NW

Flu shots are available there to residents 3 and older, in addition to COVID shots for those who are eligible.

The shots will be available starting Oct. 19 at the Dorothy I. Height/Benning Neighborhood Library, at 3935 Benning Road NE.

The shots are free. Residents are encouraged to bring insurance information but it is not required.

Ashley, the D.C. health official, said he expects to see a rise in demand for COVID-19 testing as the holiday travel season approaches.

In addition to in-person testing, D.C. offers self-testing, with free test kits you can pick up and drop off at public libraries.

Go here for full vaccine site info. Go here for info on Test Yourself DC.