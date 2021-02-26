DC Adds Extra Vaccine Registration Session After Appointment Booking Problems

After Washington D.C. residents with qualifying medical conditions couldn’t book vaccination appointments Thursday, the city will offer an extra registration session Saturday.

An additional 4,350 appointments will open as scheduled on the portal and call center for all eligible individuals on Friday at 9 a.m., DC Health said.

There will also be an additional registration session for 3,500 appointments on Saturday, February 27 at 9 a.m., for eligible residents with qualifying medical conditions in priority zip codes.

D.C. expanded eligibility for vaccines this week to residents aged 16-64 with chronic conditions. Thousands of appointments were made available Thursday morning to residents in priority zip codes, but numerous people with qualifying conditions couldn’t book.

Other groups could register, and the available appointments were quickly filled.

DC Health apologized for the confusion and frustration.

“We apologize for the issues with the vaccination portal this morning. The District’s COVID-19 vaccination appointment portal did not perform as expected due to a technical review failure that resulted in eligible residents with a qualifying medical condition being unable to register. As the IT team worked to stabilize the website due to heavy traffic, there were delays in finding and fixing the issue with the eligibility criteria."

"We know how stressful of a time this is, and we regret that this unfortunate situation occurred on a day when many of our residents with chronic health conditions were newly eligible for vaccination appointments,” the statement read.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting vaccinate.dc.gov or calling 1-855-363-0333.