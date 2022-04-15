COVID-19 Cases Tick Up in DC, Maryland, Virginia

After major drops in COVID-19 case rates in the D.C. area, data shows increases again.

Here’s what we can see in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

CDC Levels for the Region

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list jurisdictions in the D.C. area as having a low COVID-19 Community Level, with the exception of D.C., Arlington County, Madison County and Rappahannock County, which all were listed as medium as of April 14. Green in the map below indicates low levels; yellow indicated medium.

DC

The COVID-19 Community Level is medium — an increase from the previous level of low. The designation takes into account new cases, hospital admissions, the impact on the health care system and disease severity.

“When the COVID-19 Community Level is medium, [the] CDC recommends focusing specific prevention measures on protecting those at increased risk of severe illness,” DC Health said in a statement last month that introduced the new level system.

The weekly case rate in D.C. was about 204 people were 100,000 residents. That’s higher than the District has seen since late January.

On the plus side, hospital admissions for the week were at zero per 100,000 residents, as they were for about all of last month too.

Maryland

Data for Maryland shows an increase in the seven-day positivity rate, from 1.62% on April 1 to 3.06% on April 14. There was no increase, though, in hospitalizations or deaths.

Virginia

Data for Virginia shows the seven-day case count is up, from 669 on April 1 to 1,058 on April 15. The seven-day average for deaths jumped from 15 to 23.