Thirty-six states and Washington, D.C., are closely monitoring rising COVID-19 case numbers as the Christmas holiday approaches.

COVID-19 outbreaks at several schools, upcoming holiday gatherings and the appearance of the omicron coronavirus variant in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, are spurring concerns.

The numbers show a worsening situation in the D.C. area. Health experts say you can protect yourself by taking measures including getting a COVID vaccine or booster shot, wearing a mask in public and limiting gatherings.

Here’s a look at the COVID-19 data for D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

COVID-19 Case Data in D.C. and Virginia

Cases are up 98.8% in Washington, D.C. and nearly 60% in Virginia, according to NBC News data (A technical issue has prevented Maryland from reporting).

An average of 1,654 Virginians and 201 Washingtonians were diagnosed with COVID-19 every day in the past week.

The Maryland Department of Health’s COVID-19 case metrics haven’t been updated since Dec. 3.

MDH says a security breach has prevented some data reporting at the state-wide level and counties including Montgomery and Prince George’s.

Deaths have spiked in the District by 600% over the past two weeks. Virginia has reported steady fatalities, according to NBC News.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

D.C.’s number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals was at 47 a month ago and has doubled to 113, according to city data. Hospital capacity, which includes COVID and other patients, has been above 80% since December began.

In Maryland, hospitalizations are trending upward, and the governor has instructed hospitals to update pandemic plans and take further action to respond.

As of Wednesday, 1,167 people were hospitalized with COVID in Maryland, a 57% increase over two weeks.

“Our emergency room (ER) has been overwhelmed with people – young and old,” CalvertHealth hospital Chief of Medical Staff Dr. Wilfred Ehrmantraut said in a press release.

Virginia has reported a 56% uptick in average hospitalizations in the past month.