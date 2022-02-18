List: Here Are Northern Virginia Schools' Mask Policies Now

Whether students are required to wear masks differs across school districts in Northern Virginia.

Families will be able to opt out of school mask mandates starting March 1, in line with a bill new Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law on Feb. 16.

“Today we are restoring power back to parents," Youngkin said before a crowd of children outside the state capitol.

Here’s what Northern Virginia school districts have said about their mask policies before March 1:

Alexandria City Public Schools

ACPS will discuss the plan at a special school board meeting on Feb. 24, the district said in a statement Feb. 17. It said in part: “The staff has been actively planning for when masks will become optional. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff in our school division.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made masks optional in schools. He signed a bill that passed with bipartisan support. It will require masks be made optional in all Virginia school districts by March 1.

Arlington Public Schools

Arlington will require students to wear masks until March 1. The district is working on an official opt-out system.

Fairfax County Public Schools

Masks are still required for now in the district, the superintendent told families and staff members in a message Feb. 18.

“Please be aware that we are currently still in high transmission and all of our layered prevention strategies, including universal masking, remain in place,” the letter said in part.

“Staff has already been planning our roll back of layered prevention strategies in line with our plan. We are hopeful that community transmission will continue to decrease as it has done this week. We anticipate that the CDC may update public health guidance early next week. We will share updates as we receive them,” it said.

A judge granted a temporary injunction that makes masks optional immediately.

Loudoun County Public Schools

A Loudoun County judge granted a temporary injunction Feb. 16 that made masks in Loudoun public schools optional immediately. This came after three parents in the county filed suit against the school board, arguing the mask policy caused their children irreparable harm and claiming that a school board doesn't have the constitutional authority to implement a mask mandate.

The judge's order moved up the timeline for making masks optional in Loudoun schools. Previously, the school system had said it had planned to make the change starting Feb. 22.

Prince William County Public Schools

Superintendent LaTanya McDade sent a message to families and employees on Feb. 16. She said in part, “PWCS will be reviewing and revising our mitigation strategies as necessary to be consistent with the final version of the new legislation. As always, any changes to our mitigation strategies will be made thoughtfully with the safety, health, and instructional needs of our students and staff at the forefront. We will continue to monitor the developments from Richmond this week, and I will provide an update Friday evening.