VIRGINIA TECH

Virginia Tech: 134 Unenrolled, Didn't Comply With Vaccine Rules

By Associated Press

Virginia Tech campus with sunset
Shutterstock

Officials at Virginia Tech say that 134 students are no longer enrolled because they failed to comply with vaccine requirements.

The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that less than half of one percent of students are now unenrolled. About 37,000 students were expected to attend classes this year when they began Aug. 23.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Mark Owczarski, associate vice president for university relations, said the unenrolled students “did not submit vaccination documentation or receive a medical or religious exemption.”

Owczarski said it's unclear how many of the unenrolled students might not have returned for other reasons.

Local

News4 Rundown 23 hours ago

The News4 Rundown: Local Woman Fights to Reunite With Her Family From Afghanistan

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 1 hour ago

Prince George's County Officer Suspended After Hit-And-Run, Police Say

Officials at the school in Blacksburg say that 95% of students and 88% of employees have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

For the fall semester, 81% of undergraduate courses are in-person, officials said. It was 6% at this time last year.

“This semester feels more like a normal fall than a pandemic fall,” President Tim Sands said at a recent Board of Visitors meeting.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VIRGINIA TECHcoronavirusCOVID-19vaccinationenrollment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us