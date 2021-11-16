Virginia Pharmacy Gave Wrong COVID Vaccine to Kids

A pharmacy in Lorton, Virginia, gave more than two dozen kids the wrong dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Fairfax County Health Department.

KC Pharmacy staff administered the COVID-19 vaccine formulated for those 12 years and older to children ages 5 to 11. The mistakes happened between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10.

The families have been alerted.

The Fairfax County and Virginia health departments advised the families to consult guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pfizer. They should also contact their child’s doctor.

The pharmacy was removed from state and federal vaccination programs and no longer has any doses, according to the Fairfax County Health Department.

The Virginia Board of Pharmacy will investigate.