Johnson & Johnson

Virginia Expects 69,000 Doses of Newly Authorized Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Next Week

By NBC Washington Staff

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The Virginia Department of Health announced Saturday that the state will begin to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, following its emergency use authorization. 

“Virginia is expected to receive 69,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, which will be prioritized for mass vaccination clinics across the state,” the health department said. “An additional allotment is expected to be sent to pharmacies participating in a federal partnership to help vaccinate priority groups, such as those 65 and older, at no cost.”

The health department advised health providers to properly inform patients about how the Janssen vaccine differs from Modern and Pfizer-BioNtech “in that it requires only one dose, rather than two.”

Local

marijuana legalization 2 hours ago

Virginia Lawmakers Vote to Legalize Marijuana in 2024

high school football 4 hours ago

Quince Orchard Football Team Eager to Hit the Field as Sports Return to Montgomery County High Schools

All three vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization and death, the health department said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

Johnson & Johnsoncovid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us