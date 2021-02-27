Virginia Expects 69,000 Doses of Newly Authorized Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Next Week

The Virginia Department of Health announced Saturday that the state will begin to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, following its emergency use authorization.

“Virginia is expected to receive 69,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, which will be prioritized for mass vaccination clinics across the state,” the health department said. “An additional allotment is expected to be sent to pharmacies participating in a federal partnership to help vaccinate priority groups, such as those 65 and older, at no cost.”

The health department advised health providers to properly inform patients about how the Janssen vaccine differs from Modern and Pfizer-BioNtech “in that it requires only one dose, rather than two.”

All three vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization and death, the health department said.