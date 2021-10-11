Police Officers Weigh in on Proposed Vaccine Mandate in Virginia Town

Some police officers in Leesburg, Virginia, warn the town will lose several officers if it mandates COVID-19 vaccination for staff, but other officers dispute that claim.

The town council is scheduled to take up that proposed mandate Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At a recent council meeting, multiple Leesburg police officers pushed back.

"If this vaccine does become mandated, I will be seeking other employment," Officer William Butterfield said.

Three officers told the council their concerns are shared throughout much of the department.

"This decision has the potential to decimate LPD,” Officer Josh Carter said. “Our town could lose a lot of amazing police officers."

Mayor Kelly Burk said she was disappointed but not concerned.

“The job of the town council and the police is to protect and serve the community, and if you're putting your community in danger, then maybe that's not the right job for you," she said.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Late last week, a group of eight Leesburg police officers sent the mayor and town council a letter disputing their colleagues' claim. It said the mandate will not dismantle the police department despite what some officers said. It went on to say it would save officers' lives.

The officers cited new data from the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum. A preliminary report of officer fatalities for the first half of 2021 shows COVID-19 is the leading cause of officer death, killing more than twice as many officers as the next two leading causes combined.

"I thought it was very telling that you had eight officers that were willing to put their name to a letter to say that not only were they vaccinated themselves, but they really believe that it's important that all police officers do get vaccinated," Burk said.

Tuesday the Leesburg Town Council likely will vote on the mandate with an option for unvaccinated staff to get weekly COVID-19 tests.

Loudoun County will cover the costs of those tests through December. Then the cost of the tests would come out of the employee's pocket unless they get vaccinated.

Leesburg town staff said it does not have specific data on how many employees are already vaccinated but guesses it’s at least 60 percent.