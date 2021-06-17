Businesses Offer Deals to Loudoun County Teachers With Commemorative ‘Challenge Coins'

Loudoun County Public Schools thanked administrators for their hard work during the pandemic with one-time bonuses, but teachers were given commemorative coins they can’t take to the bank, which didn’t sit well with educators and members of the community. Now, some businesses are offering deals for teachers who show their “challenge coins.”

“Sort of a slap in the face that, you know, the hard year that these guys have had,” Bruce Zurschmeide said.

Dirt Farm Brewing owners Bruce and Janelle Zurschmeide said they had to do something more.

“This is a time to come together and celebrate, hopefully, the end of a challenging year that they'll never see again," Janelle Zurschmeide said.

This weekend, Loudoun County educators can show Dirt Farm their challenge coins and get their first pint for just a penny.

"To have the community like Dirt Farm reach out and say that we appreciate it as well and we recognize your hard work and to have this means a lot," teacher Diane Taylor said.

Plato's Closet Dulles is a buy and sell clothing store that also wanted to help.

"Right now, if you bring in your challenge coin, you get $50 worth of free stuff, no matter what," Carmen Singer said.

Plato's Closet and Dirt Farm have already had several educators take advantage.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority requires alcohol be sold, so Dirt Farm must charge something. But a member of the community heard about the deal and donated $100 to cover the penny charge. That will cover 10,000 beers. At one per person, that would cover almost every educator in Loudoun County Public Schools.

Dirt Farm’s penny for a pint deal ends Sunday but then Monday through Friday next week the brewery and its other businesses, including Bluemont Winery, are offering more teacher appreciation deals.

Plato’s Closet is running its deal through the end of the summer.

In total, 37 businesses are offering deals, and the list is growing.