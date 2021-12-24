Prince George's Co. Exec. Alsobrooks Tests Positive for COVID-19

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Friday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Alsobrooks said in a statement she took an at-home COVID test and then a rapid test as a precaution before Christmas Day gatherings. Both came back positive.

“I am currently isolating at home while awaiting the results of a PCR test,” Alsobrooks said. “I feel fine and am only experiencing mild symptoms, thanks to being vaccinated and boosted.”

The executive said her family canceled their Christmas dinner at her house and will celebrate virtually this year.

She encouraged Prince George’s County residents to “be cautious with family gatherings” this holiday weekend and get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible.

Like much of the United States, Maryland has been dealing with a significant surge in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the state reported 6,869 new infections, the most it has recorded in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over 1,500 people were currently hospitalized for the virus, according to the state's COVID-19 surveillance dashboard.

Gov. Larry Hogan also announced earlier this week he had tested positive for COVID-19.