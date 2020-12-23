jury trials

Maryland Suspends Jury Trials Until April as Coronavirus Cases Rise

By The Associated Press

Maryland has suspended jury trials until the end of April because coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.

The Baltimore Sun reports that state’s chief judge issued the administrative order Tuesday.

Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera said in the order that jury trials won’t resume until April 23.

Clerks’ offices throughout the state will remain open to the public for emergency purposes and by appointment for other matters.

“We will continue to monitor the public health emergency and adjust court operations, as necessary, to protect the safety of the public, judges, and Judiciary personnel," Barbera wrote in her letter. "We will also ensure that as many of the judiciary’s core functions continue to the extent the emergency conditions allow.”

