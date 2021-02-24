COVID-19

Maryland State Senators Get Negative COVID-19 Test Results

By Associated Press

Maryland State House
Follow-up tests for the coronavirus have turned out negative after several Maryland state senators missed a day of session as a precaution, Senate President Bill Ferguson said Wednesday.

Six senators were absent a day earlier after several rapid virus tests were positive. The rapid tests are used to screen for the virus among lawmakers and staff as they gather in person at the Maryland State House.

Local

Most were back on the Senate floor on Wednesday after polymerase chain reaction tests came back negative. Any absences on Wednesday were “wholly unrelated to any testing issues,” Ferguson said.

“These were some of our first instances where we had individuals on campus test positive with the rapid test and PCR subsequently come back negative," Ferguson said.

The Maryland General Assembly is nearing the half-way point of its annual 90-day session.

