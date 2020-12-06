Master Cpl. Robert Cadrette

Maryland Sheriff's Master Corporal Dies From COVID-19

By Matthew Stabley

Charles County Sheriff's Master Cpl. Robert Cadrette
Charles County Sheriff's Office

A Charles County sheriff’s master corporal died from COVID-19 complications early Saturday evening.

Master Cpl. Robert Cadrette was 51 and a 22-year veteran of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

Consumer Reports 2 hours ago

How to Use Smart Lighting When Decorating for the Holidays

pandas 3 hours ago

Pandas Renew DC Lease: Deal Extension Keeps Mei Xiang, Tian Tian at National Zoo to 2023

He was assigned to the Special Services Division, Property Management Section.

He joined the sheriff’s office in January 1998.

Cadrette served in the U.S. Army for two years and the Army National Reserve for 18 years, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Rob battled this virus for weeks, and it was heartbreaking to see his condition diminish as he fought so hard to survive,” Sheriff Troy Berry said.

Coworkers remember Cadrette as a hard-working, respected and very caring person with a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Master Cpl. Robert CadretteCOVID-19Charles County Sheriff's Office
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us