Maryland Sheriff's Master Corporal Dies From COVID-19

A Charles County sheriff’s master corporal died from COVID-19 complications early Saturday evening.

Master Cpl. Robert Cadrette was 51 and a 22-year veteran of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

He was assigned to the Special Services Division, Property Management Section.

He joined the sheriff’s office in January 1998.

Cadrette served in the U.S. Army for two years and the Army National Reserve for 18 years, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Rob battled this virus for weeks, and it was heartbreaking to see his condition diminish as he fought so hard to survive,” Sheriff Troy Berry said.

Coworkers remember Cadrette as a hard-working, respected and very caring person with a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife and 3-year-old daughter.