Maryland Limiting Gatherings to 10 People, Travel to Essential Purposes Only

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is ordering new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The state issued a public health advisory which lowers the gathering limit from 25 to 10 people.

Maryland is also advising against all non-essential activities and holiday gatherings with people outside of your immediate household.

An executive order limits travel to essential purposes only. Marylanders who travel out of state or those who travel to Maryland must get a negative COVID-19 test result or self-quarantine for 10 days.

“This holiday season could present perhaps our toughest challenge yet,” Hogan said. “After doing so well for so long, we simply cannot afford to let our guard down.”

The state instituted mandatory telework for state employees and is suspending all in-person, customer-facing operations at state facilities for two weeks beginning Monday.

The governor encouraged businesses that are able to also institute telework and limit in-person interactions as much as possible.

Hogan also announced an additional $180 million in state economic relief to help hard-hit families and businesses.