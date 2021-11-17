Andy Harris

Maryland Congressman Says Complaint Filed Over Ivermectin

By Associated Press

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A Maryland congressman says a complaint has been filed against him with a board of medical examiners for prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19.

Republican Rep. Andy Harris said in a Monday discussion about vaccine mandates by the conservative House Freedom Caucus that a complaint has been made against him, The Baltimore Sun reported.

“An action is currently being attempted against my medical license for prescribing ivermectin, which I find fascinating, because as an anesthesiologist, I know I use a lot of drugs off-label that are much more dangerous,” Harris said, according to a Facebook video post of the event.

The lone Republican in Maryland's congressional delegation told The Washington Examiner that the complaint is now in the investigation stage with the board of medical examiners.

Harris acknowledged in an October radio interview that he had prescribed ivermectin for COVID-19.

Ivermectin is used to treat parasites in humans but is not authorized for treating COVID-19 by the Food and Drug Administration, which says the medication can be dangerous in large doses.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Andy HarriscoronavirusCOVID-19ivermectin
