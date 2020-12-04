Decision 2020

Maryland Certifies Election Results Showing Biden Win

Results show 65.4% of votes, or close to 2 million, were cast for Biden in the heavily Democratic state

By Associated Press

Maryland officials have certified election results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the state’s 10 electoral votes.

Maryland’s Board of State Canvassers on Friday approved a declaration of results during a meeting held remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Results show 65.4% of votes, or close to 2 million, were cast for Biden in the heavily Democratic state. President Donald Trump received 32.2% of votes.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1 in Maryland. In 2016, Trump received 34% of the vote in the state. A Republican presidential candidate hasn’t won Maryland in 32 years. George H.W. Bush was the last to do so in 1988.

Board Secretary Linda Lamone said 74% of registered voters cast ballots and half of them did so by mail. Of those who voted by mail, two-thirds returned their ballots using drop-off boxes.

All eight of Maryland’s U.S. House incumbents won reelection.

All states must certify elections before the Electoral College meets Dec. 14. Any challenge to the results must be resolved by Tuesday.

