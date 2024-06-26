Gaithersburg residents express safety concerns after massive parties

A group of homeowners in Gaithersburg, Maryland say their neighbor is throwing wild pool parties with hundreds of guests on their quiet street, and they feel unsafe.

They said they’ve called the cops, but police told them there’s not much they can do because the parties wrap up before 9 p.m.

“We want peace and quiet,” said Ashely, one of the homeowners who did not give her last name to News4. “We want to be able to live in our home.”

Cell phone videos captured the comings and goings of hundreds of people arriving for two back to back pool parties at the home on Woodfield Road near Damascus.

“It was just mayhem,” said Seth, one of the homeowners who did not give his last name to News4. “I didn’t know where to look first because there was just so much activity going on in every single direction. “

They said these wild parties have been going on for over a year, but this weekend was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Saturday and Sunday this house on the quiet cul-de-sac drew large crowds and left a mess behind.

“We have, you know, 200-400 strangers coming into our small seven house community, drinking, littering, peeing, defecating, we have people that are just screaming at the owners,” Ashley said. “We live here, I mean, my neighbor’s dog ate a condom this morning, so is that something you want your children to deal with?”

Homeowner pictures and videos show dozens arriving by bus and what looked like armed security at the driveway. The homeowners say it makes them fear for their safety, and they don’t know what to do.

“As the night progressed just more drunken, disgusting behavior, people being impatient because they wanted to get in quicker so they’re driving up in people’s properties across lawns,” Seth said.

News4 also spoke to the owner of the house, Eric Tawtaw.

“When you have a party at your house, the county does not specify the number of people you have in the property,” Tawtaw said. “My neighbors, they also have parties.”

Tataw said the parties are part of his culture, and he isn't breaking the law.

When News4 asked about the complaints and safety concerns of his neighbors, the conversation took a few turns.

“Can I say that you are a very biased journalist,” Tataw said. “You come like you’ve been hired and bribed and paid by my neighbors to drive a narrative. You have a conspiracy.”

When asked again, he said, “I have parties, I have the right to have parties, I respect the noise ordinance, I respect the cutoff time which is 9 p.m. You have been paid by my neighbors to do this.”

Despite questions about how security got there, or if all of those people actually came to his house, Tataw said no one paid to party at his pool.

“I can take responsibility for certain things, but I will not take responsibility for things I didn't do,” Tataw said. “And if I have an idea that malt neighbors feel unsafe, I have to understand the specific things that make them unsafe.”

Tataw said until he sees videos of all of the bad behavior his neighbors are alleging, it’s party on.

“With these parties, we’re in the preliminary stages of figuring out what has been violated if anything, while still being able to afford the homeowners the ability to host people within reason,” said Cody Fields with the Montgomery County Police Department. “We really just want them to know that the police are trying, however, this does take a little time.”

Montgomery County Police told News4 they are concerned about future events in the neighborhood, and they are working with the county attorney to weigh all legal options. They are also coordinating with other local and state agencies to address the issue.