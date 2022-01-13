Weekly Negative COVID Tests Required for DC Pre-K Students

All pre-kindergarten students will be required to provide negative COVID-19 tests before returning to school each week, D.C. Public Schools announced Thursday.

Students will be given rapid antigen test kits at school each Friday, and parents will have to test their children and upload the results every Sunday.

Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said the reason is 3- and 4-year-olds are not eligible for the vaccine.

“With many of our littlest learners too young to access the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine, DCPS is particularly focused on dedicating testing resources to our pre-K students,” Ferebee said.

Kindergarten families also will be given weekly test kits at school and are encouraged to test each week.

Every DCPS student is required to provide a negative test result after extended breaks, like spring break.