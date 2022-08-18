DCPS Relaxing COVID-19 Restrictions for New Schoolyear

D.C. Public Schools is relaxing some rules when it comes to COVID-19 precautions when students return to school in less than two weeks.

“We have adjusted our health protocols in alignment with the guidance from the health experts in the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said at a town hall Thursday.

Students who test positive will have to isolate at home for five days, but students and staff who are exposed don’t have to isolate unless they have symptoms.

Masking will be optional.

DCPS also is ending daily screenings but urging parents to keep an eye out.

“We are asking families, though, to please screen your children for COVID symptoms before they leave for school each day,” said Dr. Bren Elliott of DCPS. “The best way that we can keep our schools safe and healthy is to ensure that folks that are sick stay home.”

All students will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before returning to school, and officials also reminded about important immunizations.

“And it’s really important that you actually make an appointment with your health provider so that you’re getting that full wellness check as well as getting updated on your vaccinations,” Elliott said.

DCPS has several mobile pop-up vaccination clinics before Aug. 29.

“Back to school is another stressful check-in that we’re doing with families,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “It’s so, so critical that our kids get off to the right start at school."

The town hall followed hours after a major announcement from Bowser that the District will give 15,000 low-income residents a check for $1,000, using $14 million in federal pandemic relief funds. That money will go a long way for the folks who already receive “temporary assistance for needy families.” Officials say recipients can use it for anything they need.