DCPS Reaches Agreement With Teachers to Reopen Schools

D.C. Public Schools reached an agreement with the teachers union to have teachers return to classrooms as early as Feb. 1.

According to the Washington Teachers Union, the agreement lays out conditions needed to return to in-person learning.

Teachers want increased transparency around facility walkthroughs.

Last month, D.C. schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee visited schools to see how they were set up to keep students safe.

The teachers union said school community members should be allowed to verify facilities are ready to reopen.

In a statement, the union said teachers recognize that many students have struggled to adapt to distance learning.

“Reopening our schools won’t be a return to normal,” the union said. “We are committed to finding ways to best support our students who have struggled the most during the pandemic.”

In a statement, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in-person learning is the best option for students.

“The road ahead is long, and there is much learning loss to be made up for, but this agreement brings us another step closer to getting our students where they need to be – in the classroom, surrounded by educators and friends, feeling challenged and loved,” she said.