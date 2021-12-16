DC Reports Most COVID-19 Cases in Single Day Over Entire Pandemic

Wednesday had the most reported cases of the coronavirus in D.C. of the entire pandemic, the Department of Health confirmed.

Positive tests numbered 508 people, the department said. One week ago, there were only 126 new cases.

A 62-year-old man died.

That brings the District’s overall positive case total to 70,375 and deaths to 1,204.

D.C. schools are feeling the impact as well. New data shows more than 1,000 additional students were forced to quarantine so far this week. Almost 2,400 students are in quarantine, along with 432 teachers -- more than double last Friday.

"I want to assure our community that we remain in constant communication with public health authorities and impacted schools and will determine the appropriate next steps for each school based on the operational impacts and health guidance," D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee said in a statement.