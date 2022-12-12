COVID Outbreak Cancels Last Two Performances of Shakespeare Theatre Company's ‘Much Ado About Nothing'

The final weekend of shows for the Shakespeare Theatre Company's run of "Much Ado About Nothing" has been canceled, due to a COVID-19 outbreak among cast members.

STC made the announcement in an email to ticket holders on Monday afternoon.

"Due to an outbreak of Covid amongst the cast, this weekend's performances of Much Ado About Nothing, Saturday December 17 and Sunday December 18, have been canceled and the show must close," the email reads in part.

"Much Ado About Nothing," directed by Simon Godwin, was originally scheduled to run from Nov. 11 to Dec. 11, 2022. After high ticket demand for the show -- which received glowing reviews from a number of outlets -- the Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 show dates were added to the schedule, according to a spokesperson for STC.

With those two days of shows canceled due to the COVID outbreak, the STC's run of Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" has officially come to an end.

"This show was a labor of love to get to the stage and STC is heartbroken for our intrepid cast, crew, and audience," the email to ticket holders reads. "Thank you for your patience, and I apologize for the inconvenience."

Those who had tickets for the upcoming performances were given a few options for how to move forward: transfer their tickets to another STC performance this season, get a credit to their account for a later show, donate the value of their tickets to the STC, or request a refund.