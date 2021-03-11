Businesses on H Street NE Face Spike in Crime During Pandemic: DC Police

D.C. businesses already struggling with the pandemic are dealing with a rise in crime in one neighborhood.

Two employees in the dispensing area of a pharmacy in the 1000 block of H Street NE were pistol whipped by one of two robbers demanding opiates about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The gun discharged during the assault, and an employee fainted, according to the police report.

The robbers fled with drugs.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Across the street, a burglar broke in to District Jerk just hours before.

“Of course, it is unfortunate,” the manager said. “We did lose the gross of, you know, the cash that we did make for the day. But it’s OK. God blessing, we still have a line, we still have people to feed, we still have a community to share and love our great food.”

People are struggling, and even maybe the crooks who broke into our place, they’re struggling. Who knows? But if they are, as I’ve said before, just ask us for a meal. Ask us for some PPE, you know? If you’re really desperate, ask me for a job. Arthur Ringel, co-owner DC harvest

DC Harvest in the 500 block of H Street NE was broken into March 3, its third burglary in 10 weeks. Cash and bottles of liquor were stolen.

The same burglar is believed to have hit at least one other restaurant on H Street in a week’s time.

Despite the financial loss and frustration, DC Harvest’s owners continue to donate meals to those facing hunger due to the pandemic.

“People are struggling, and even maybe the crooks who broke into our place, they’re struggling,” co-owner Arthur Ringel said. “Who knows? But if they are, as I’ve said before, just ask us for a meal. Ask us for some PPE, you know? If you’re really desperate, ask me for a job.”

D.C. police statistics show burglaries increased significantly in that section of H Street during the pandemic.