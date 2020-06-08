Coronavirus Hospitalizations Hit Low Point in Maryland, Governor Says

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says coronavirus-related hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest level in more than eight weeks.

Total current hospitalizations have fallen to just 1,003, Hogan said Sunday.

More coronavirus testing has become available and fewer people getting tests are being diagnosed. New data shows Maryland's statewide positivity rate is now 7.6%, down from over 71% at its peak on April 17th, Hogan said.

A lower positivity rate indicates health officials have a better chance of identifying people who have coronavirus and could spread the illness, even when they don't show not show symptoms.

The positive signs come as Maryland's state government is returning to more normal business operations. Starting Monday, the MVA and other agencies dealing with customers face-to-face will reopen certain branches. That includes MVA facilities in Gaithersburg, White Oak and Largo.

It will be by appointment only. Staffers will be wearing face coverings and have plexiglass dividers.

State transit will also return to a more regular schedule.

And the Department of Education will continue to gradually reopen child care centers.

Maryland started moving into phase two of recovery on Friday, but Prince George's and Montgomery counties have said they will wait to reopen more businesses.