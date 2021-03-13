Clinic in DC's Ward 7 Brings COVID-19 Vaccine to 500 Residents

Health workers prepared to vaccinate 500 people against COVID-19 Saturday at a clinic in D.C.’s Ward 7. This was part of an effort to reach residents east of the Anacostia River, including those who live at nearby senior housing communities.

The clinic was held at the Benning Stoddert Recreation Center in southeast D.C.

“Very organized, it’s Johns Hopkins,” one man said. “The registration process was very easy, so it was a good experience.”

Transportation was provided to help seniors, the disabled and others get to the clinic and back.

“It was more convenient for me to get there and come back transportation-wise. And I feel good,” Lanita Graham said.

This was the first in a series of efforts to reach underserved communities in wards 5, 7 and 8.

“You have District agencies collaborating with Johns Hopkins and [Sibley Memorial Hospital] to bring the vaccinations to the community directly versus having the community trying to go out and find it themselves,” Tyrone Garrett, the executive director of the D.C. Housing Authority, said.

Those vaccinated Saturday had to preregister, but the clinic also took walk-ins if they met certain criteria.

“There’s some hesitancy about getting the vaccine and we’re trying to go to them to encourage them to get the vaccine so they don’t get sick. And that’s our key goal here,” Kevin Sowers, a registered nurse at the clinic, said.

Some residents said they saw the vaccine as a way to get closer to living a normal life.

“The shot didn’t hurt me and I think that I’m very safe now,” one resident said.

The group will be holding more vaccination clinics in wards 5, 7 and 8. D.C. residents can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine here.